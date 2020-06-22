StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

One small low pressure is pulling away from us this morning. Another one rolls in tonight. This second one will bring with it another surge of heavy rain/thunderstorms. The later timing of it will cut down on a widespread severe threat but a couple strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. The torrential rain and risk for flash flooding will be the bigger risk from these.
Another front will push down this week to keep a small t-storm risk and our main flow from a cooler direction.
That will change as we head closer to the weekend with the summer heat taking back over once again.
I mean, it is summer after all.
Be safe!
