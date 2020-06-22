TARC discontinuing Riverport Circulator route following three years of service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC announced Monday that the Riverport Circulator route will be discontinuing service on August 9.
The route, which served the Riverport area, JCTC Southwest, Park Place Mall and the Greenbelt Market Center, was funded through a three-year Congestion Mitiation and Air Quality grant back in 2017.
TARC said that the grant’s funding expiration and the route’s low ridership was the reason for its cancellation.
“This circulator route was designed to increase access to public transit in the Riverport area,” Aida Copic, TARC Director of Planning said. “While the funds to operate this route have run out, TARC will continue to serve this area with several alternate routes in the southwestern part of the community, including the recently implemented Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) along Dixie Highway.”
TARC lists alternate routes in the area including route 10 (Dixie BRT), route 18 (the Dixie Highway corridor), route 19 (Muhammad Ali Boulevard), and route 63 (Crums Lane). The Riverport Employment Center will continue to be served on weekday mornings and evening by route 19.
Public comments on the discontinuation of the Riverport Circulator route are being accepted for public review, and can be submitted in person at Union Station, by phone through TARC’s customer service line at (502) 585-1834, and by email at PublicComment@ridetarc.org.
