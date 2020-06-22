5 years after girl, 4, shot and killed, older brother agrees to plea deal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five years after a 4-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound, her big brother agreed to a plea deal in the case.
Daniel Key on Monday agreed to spend three years in jail in connection to the 2015 death of Ilanye Price.
Price was inside a home on Algonquin Parkway near 35th Street when she was shot. She died two days later.
The initial indictment said Key “left a loaded and cocked handgun within reach of his two younger siblings. When the two reached for the gun to play with it, (Price) was shot and killed.”
Key, 17 years at the time of his sister’s death, originally was indicted on charges of manslaughter and wanton endangerment.
Monday, he pleaded guilty to charges of reckless homicide and wanton endangerment in the first degree. He agreed to serve three years, and also agreed not to request probation or shock probation, so went into state custody immediately.
