Amy McGrath tells supporters to ‘buckle up’ ahead of election results

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath issued a statement thanking her supporters on Election Day following the closure of polls across the state.
“As eager as we all are to get results, I am grateful for the extra effort and due diligence to make sure every voice is heard and every vote is counted. Right now, I want to thank every single person who has supported us along the way. As we wait for results, I hope everyone takes a moment to get a little rest, recharge your battery, and buckle up for what’s next. The mission to defeat Mitch McConnell and defend our democracy goes on,” McGrath said.
The retired U.S. Marine lieutenant colonel is vying for the Kentucky Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
McGrath is one of 10 Democrats in the running, alongside Rep. Charles Booker, Mike Broihier, Mary Ann Tobin, Andrew Maynard, Bennie Smith, Maggie Jo Hilliard, John Sharpensteen, Jimmy Ausbrooks and Eric Rothmuller.
Election results are not expected to be in until June 30.
