Booker claims positive day at the polls, looks ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Charles Booker, a Kentucky Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, believes election results are looking good for him.
Tuesday night, Booker stopped short of stating he had defeated opponent Amy McGrath as he delivered remarks in front of a crowd of supporters in Louisville after the polls closed.
Earlier in the day, an injunction filed by his campaign to keep polls open in Jefferson County was denied, but he didn’t address it Tuesday night.
As he spoke to his supporters, Booker made it clear he had his sights set on battling Mitch McConnell in the fall. In his speech, the current Kentucky state representative got emotional talking about his family. He also laid out some of his policy priorities: he called healthcare a right, discussed the need for clean air and clean water, and alluded to decriminalizing marijuana.
Booker also told Kentuckians they are bending the arc of their future. He noted the death of Breonna Taylor was personal and emotional for him.
The phrase “From the hood to the holler” was chanting by those in attendance.
Booker noted he understands the hardships many across the state face. He said Kentucky has seen racial injustice and claims it will only get worse if something is not done.
He said he wants to be the one to make that change.
”We are demanding more,” Booker said. “In fact, we demanded it so much, we’re going to vote even if you try to lock the doors. We’re going to bang on the door because you are not going to take our voices away because we need change and we need it yesterday.”
