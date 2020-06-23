Charles Booker files for last-minute injunction to keep voting polls open until 9 p.m.

”For hours, we’ve been hearing reports that people are stuck in hour-long lines to park their car before they can vote,” said Colin Lauderdale, Rep. Booker’s campaign manager. “We’re fully committed to ensuring that each one of those people can vote, which is why we’re filing an emergency petition to extend voting hours. We need to keep the only polling location in Louisville open, because every single voice deserves to be heard and everyone who wants to should be able to cast their ballot.”