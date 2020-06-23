During job loss crisis, facility still providing work opportunities

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thousands of Kentuckians have had to file for unemployment since the COVID-19 outbreak. That’s why Masonic Homes Kentucky said now is the right time to reach out to the community and provide job opportunities.
Masonic Homes Kentucky provides services from independent living to long term care for older adults.
Masonic Homes human resources manager Kersten Farah said although Kentucky is not in the clear with COVID-19, she thought face-to-face recruiting was still important.
Masonic is looking for to fill clinical positions, dining services, environmental and maintenance staff positions in both Louisville and Shelbyville.
“A lot of times they may or may not have family members who are available to them,” Farah said. “A lot of times our workers become just like family to them. It’s very important for us to be able to provide the highest quality of care and service as possible.”
Masonic Homes is looking to fill about 50 positions. Tuesday’s job fair was from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizers plan on holding another job fair. For more information about available jobs, click here.
