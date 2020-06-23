Even before pools open, Kentucky sees more drownings

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Public pools are open in Indiana and will be back in business in Kentucky starting on June 29.
Safety experts in Kentucky are worried because there has been a rise in drownings even before many pools are open.
Dr. Brit Anderson works in emergency medicine at Norton Children's Hospital and UofL. Every year, she sees cases where a day of fun turns into a nightmare for families after their loved one drowns.
“I think you talk to anyone in who works in the hospital in emergency medicine, we all know the awful cry of a parent that has just lost a child,” Dr. Anderson said. “It’s tragic when it’s preventable.”
According to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, nearly 90% of child drownings happen when at least one adult is present. The fear is that there could be a spike in drownings this year.
People are anxious to do something new, parents get distracted, the opportunities for swim lessons were canceled when facilities were closed due the coronavirus.
Drownings can happen at your home or public pool even kiddie pools.
”Kids in particular young children adolescents are at an increased risk,” Dr. Anderson said. “Young children for example have large heads so their center of gravity is different from an adult. They can tip very easily over and drown in a small amount of water just inches. Older kids tend to run into trouble in natural waterways more frequently.”
People like Emanuel Prewitt, 17, of Richmomd, Ky. He was with friends swimming at Herrington Lake on June 10. Prewitt went underwater. It took days for search crews to recover his body.
“The young man was swimming from one side of the bank to the other side,” Col. Eric Gibson from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said.
According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, there have been 14 drownings in lakes, reservoirs and streams across the Commonwealth since May 23. So far this year, there have been 33 drownings in state waterways, which surpassed the total number of drownings from all of 2019.
The best way to protect yourself Col. Gibson says is a life jacket.
“Many times the water (open water) is much deeper than a pool, there is no bottom,” Col. Gibson said. “There is no side to grab onto. There is no lifeguard readily available. There are additional hazards to swimming outdoors in open water/fresh water but, it can be a safe and fun activity we just recommend you wear a life jacket.”
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said all the drownings that have happened in open waterways in Kentucky this year have been male and under the age of 30.
Here are some safe swimming tips from Norton Children's Hospital:
- Don’t swim alone, especially children. Use the buddy system so there’s always someone looking out for you and loved ones.
- At least one adult should supervise children around water at all times. Don’t let yourself get distracted by talking with friends, reading, drinking alcohol or using your phone when it’s your turn to supervise. Adult supervisors should be trained in CPR.
- If you own a pool, make sure it has a fence completely surrounding it, separating it from the house.
- Teach children lifesaving skills, such as how to float on their back, tread water and move to the side of the pool to climb out.
- Don’t rely on inflatable toys and water wings to keep a child safe. Children can easily fall off of toys or slide out of wings and slip under the water. If the child is using inflatables, you should be right there with a child, especially if he or she cannot swim.
- Kentucky law requires each occupant of a boat to have ready access to a U.S. Coast Guard-approved lifejacket. Children younger than 12 must wear a lifejacket while in the open portion of a boat that is underway.
- Most boating accidents, particularly among teens, are related to alcohol. Be sure teens know about the dangers of alcohol, on and off the water.
