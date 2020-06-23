FORECAST: Lower heat and humidity

- WEEKEND: Scattered thunderstorms return
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahhh... it feels great!
With low humidity we'll see partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures through the evening and overnight hours. Lows in the 50s for many with 60s in the city.
We'll see partly sunny skies Wednesday. However, as a weak front moves through we could see a stray shower or two in the afternoon mainly south. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
Tomorrow night will be mainly dry with lows in the 60s.
Thursday will continue the trend lower humidity and partly sunny skies during the afternoon, but highs will bump into the mid 80s as the storm chance decreases even more.
