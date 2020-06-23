FORECAST: Pleasant weather the next two days

FORECAST: Pleasant weather the next two days
Downtown Louisville, Kentucky (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Kevin Harned | June 15, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT - Updated June 24 at 12:04 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WEEKEND: Scattered thunderstorms return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds linger in the night sky with pleasant temperatures overnight. Lows will dip into the 50s for many with 60s expected in the city.

Wednesday will be an awesome day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s under partly sunny skies. The isolated rain chance is with another reinforcing front moving through. There is nearly zero moisture to work with so dry will be the rule.

Wednesday night will be mainly dry with lows in the 60s.

Thursday will continue the trend lower humidity and partly sunny skies during the afternoon, but highs will bump into the mid-80s as the storm chance decreases even more.

Grab-N-Go: Tuesday night, June 23 forecast

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.