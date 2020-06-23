Fort Knox hosts virtual change of command ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A change of command ceremony was done virtually Tuesday morning at Fort Knox.
Lieutenant Colonel John Ament relinquished control of the Army’s 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion to Lieutenant Colonel Crystal Belew.
The process is also known as the Spartan Battalion.
LTC Ament served as the commander for two years and will move on to attend the War College in Pennsylvania for a resident attendance to the Senior Service College. He was accepted into a highly competitive residency for Army Nurses.
