Hankison officially fired from LMPD

Hankison officially fired from LMPD
Brett Hankison was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department on June 23, 2020 after an investigation into the March 13, 2020 shooting death of Breonna Taylor during the service of a no-knock search warrant.
By Charles Gazaway | June 23, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT - Updated June 23 at 7:42 PM
Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot eight times when three Louisville Metro Police Department detectives entered her apartment by force to serve a warrant in a drug investigation.
Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot eight times when three Louisville Metro Police Department detectives entered her apartment by force to serve a warrant in a drug investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of three Louisville Metro Police Department detectives involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor has been officially fired from the force.

Brett Hankison was notified by letter today of his firing which came after his pre-termination meeting.

An investigation by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit found that on March 13, 2020, Hankison violation 14 counts of the department’s standard operating procedures when he “wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds” into Taylor’s apartment while he and two other detectives were serving a no-knock warrant.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: Brett Hankison, Louisville detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

The termination letter says Hanksion’s actions “displayed and extreme indifference to the value of human life” and “created a substantial danger of death and serious injury” to Taylor and the three occupants of the neighboring apartment.

The letter also says that when Hankison fired the 10 rounds through a covered patio door and window, he had no idea if there was an immediate threat or if any innocent people were present.

Hankison will have 10 days to appear his firing.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.