LMPD: Child, 1 other shot in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A child believed to be under the age of 12 and a second person are recovering after LMPD confirms they were shot on Tuesday night.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating what led to shots being fired in Pleasure Ridge Park near the corner of Bayshore Court and Feyhurst Drive.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers were dispatched to that location around 9 p.m.
Both victims were treated at a local hospital for what appear to be injuries that are not life-threatening.
Anyone with information should call (502) 574-LMPD.
