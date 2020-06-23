LMPD investigating shooting in Russell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man shot in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood Tuesday night is believed to have injuries that are not life-threatening.
The shooting was reported in the 500 block of South 18th Street around 9:30 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Police say the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment after officers found him with a gunshot wound.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
