LMPD officer on paid leave following indictment on fraud charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD officer has been indicted on a fraud charge.
Officer Patrick Schultz is accused of using community grant money for personal gain.
LMPD said he was applying for the money, which was supposed to go to departmental programming. But the money ended up in Schultz’s pocket, investigators said.
LMPD released the information shortly after the grand jury met Tuesday afternoon.
Schultz works in the 4th Division, which is comprised of the Old Louisville and Beechmont neighborhoods. His personnel file shows he was once suspended for three days for witnessing another officer remove a license plate from a vehicle and not investigating. That charge is a felony.
Schultz, an officer since 2015, is now on paid administrative leave, per LMPD protocol. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
