Long wait times at Lexington’s only in-person voting site

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a six-week delay, Kentucky’s primary election is happening.
In Fayette County, some people waiting in line to vote in-person at Kroger Field said they’d stood in line for about two hours. Some of them were understanding of the changes and just happy to vote, others not so much.
Some people weren’t wearing masks and that’s one thing some people we talked with were concerned about. They said voting this way makes them think COVID-19 could only spread faster.
People also say social distancing doesn’t seem to be a thing.
And, above all, the wait time has some people even walking away from voting.
One woman told us she waited for one hour and 40 minutes and saw at least five people walk away who she doesn’t expect to return.
There are even some people waiting in line who didn’t expect to be there.
“No, I wasn’t expecting to be here I did the mail-in ballot and it never showed up,” Bob Smith said. “I did it. It said it was successful and it never showed up. I never got it. So, last week, I went online to see what the status of it was and it said I never did it.”
The wait times were long to start the day, but we’re told election workers opened up another check-in station to make the line go faster.
If you’re coming out to vote, you’ll also notice people with Amy McGrath’s team. They are 100 feet away from the voting entrance, and that’s how far they have to stay by Kentucky law.
