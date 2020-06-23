LouCity FC to take the field with half the number of fans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – LouCity FC will soon welcome fans to the new Lynn Family Stadium, but at 50 percent capacity. The team’s plan, approved by the state, allows in just half the fans and requires everyone to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
Everyone is required to wear a mask and fans will undergo a temperature checks before entering the stadium. People will be allowed to sit in family groups spaced out to allow social distancing.
League play will resume July 11 after the stadium gets a good scrubbing.
“It’s a deep clean and sanitizing disinfecting of the stadium. That’ll begin immediately,” said Eric Granger, general manager of Lynn Family Stadium. “Even though this facility was never open to the public, we’re still treating it as a re-opening and not an opening. So we’ll know that we have a safe environment for all the fans that come to Lynn family stadium.”
Season ticket holders will have priority over available seats. Fans who have had season tickets the longest have the best chance of getting seats.
“If you were here day one,” said Mitch Ried, LouCity FC vice president of sales and marketing, “the likelihood that you’ll get a ticket to one of the matches is really good.”
Of the more than 8,000 season ticket holders, Ried said when given the choice, 20 percent opted out for this season because of COVID-19. That still leaves more enough season ticket holders to potentially claim of the available seats.
The plan approved by the state also limits the capacity of restrooms, and club areas. Lines at entry and concession areas will be spaced out to insure social distancing.
Allowing LouCity FC fans into a game at 50% capacity could signal good news to come for Churchill Downs, where officials are waiting for state approval that would allow fans into the Kentucky Derby.
LouCity FC officials said Tuesday they were waiting for a new season schedule from the league, while recognizing everything is subject to change depending on the spread of the virus.
“Anytime you have this kind of fluid situation you know that things could change,” Granger said. “But you hope that changes for the better. We certainly hope by the end of the season we’re at 100% capacity. We just don’t know.”
