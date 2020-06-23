Louisville City FC to open new stadium at 50 percent capacity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City FC will have its new stadium filled to 50 percent capacity when the season starts back up.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s team approved the plan for the seasons start at Lynn Family Stadium on July 11, according to Louisville City FC.
The following safety measures will be in place:
- Trained staff will before matches clean and disinfect all areas — among them touch points such as handrails, seats and restrooms — in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and local guidelines.
- Anyone entering Lynn Family Stadium will undergo a temperature check. Those who register at 100.4 degrees or higher will be allowed 15 minutes in a cool-down area before a second screening. Those at or above the temperature threshold will not be admitted.
- Cloth face masks or coverings will be required in Lynn Family Stadium. Additionally, fans can bring only clear bags. No backpacks or other bags are allowed. Standard security screenings and metal detection will continue.
- Markers and staff will be placed to enforce physical distancing from arrival to Lynn Family Stadium until exit.
- Non-contact hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the stadium.
- With gates opening 90 minutes before kickoff, ticket holders will be provided a suggested arrival time and entry point.
- Lynn Family Stadium will operate cash-free. Concessions and merchandise locations will accept only credit and debit cards.
- All concession items will be delivered in an enclosed container or wrapped with plexiglass barriers at all points of sale. Cups will be served with lids and condiments will be packaged.
According to Louisville City FC, the stadium can hold 15,304 people under normal circumstances.
Season ticket holders will be contacted through email about the way that they can redeem their tickets for the home matches.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.