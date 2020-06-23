$4.8 million dollar paving project in the works for SR 62 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, INDIANA. (WAVE) - Work is set to begin this weekend on a big road construction project in Clark County. Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Louisville Paving and Construction Inc. plans to start work as early as Sunday, June 28, on a $4.8 million asphalt resurface project on S.R. 62 in Clark County.
The road will be patched, milled and repaved between S.R. 265 and just north of S.R. 3 in Charlestown.
Most of the weekday work will be done at night, with lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. On weekends, both day and night work is possible. All work will will be dependent on weather conditions.
The work is expected to be complete in early October.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
