No major snags at Louisville’s lone primary election polling site in early hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All eyes are on Kentucky on this primary election day.
In Louisville, the lone polling place was at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Despite limited polling locations across the state, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams and the Jefferson County Board of Elections had predicted record voter turnout in Louisville.
The election itself has proved to be an important one, bringing out voters like never before.
“I was not party affiliated until this came up,” Louisville voter Brandon Hobbs said. “I said, ‘OK, I gotta, gotta, gotta get my hands in it.‘”
Around 220,000 absentee ballots have been requested in Jefferson County. That's already about a third of registered voters.
Many who didn’t take advantage of early voting said Tuesday was pain-free at the Expo Center.
“I walked in and I was in awe,” Chriss Jones said. “This is amazing. Knowing that everyone had to come to this one location, you wondered what in the world will they do to set up, and how would they accommodate everyone.”
The Jefferson County Board of Elections said it could be another week before all the absentee ballots are counted.
