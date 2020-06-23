Pedestrian struck on Preston Hwy.

Pedestrian struck on Preston Hwy.
The extent of a pedestrian’s injuries is unknown after they were hit on Preston Highway late Monday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | June 23, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT - Updated June 23 at 12:50 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A car struck a pedestrian late Monday night in Louisville, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News.

The person was reportedly hit just before 11:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of Preston Highway.

Police, fire and EMS crews responded to the scene.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown.

It has not been revealed if the driver stayed at the scene.

Anyone with information should call (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.