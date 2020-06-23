Pedestrian struck on Preston Hwy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A car struck a pedestrian late Monday night in Louisville, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
The person was reportedly hit just before 11:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of Preston Highway.
Police, fire and EMS crews responded to the scene.
The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown.
It has not been revealed if the driver stayed at the scene.
Anyone with information should call (502) 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated.
