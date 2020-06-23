StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

Today is another one of those setups where the weather will improve as the day wears on with a pleasant evening expected. It will take a few hours for that NW wind flow to well....flow in. But once it does, you will notice the change.
The rain chance will follow the humid air and that means the risk will shift into southern KY this afternoon.
There is another weaker front that will move in Wednesday with a near repeat of a rain chance across Central & Southern KY due to timing. Even there, they look to be spotty.
Our next more widespread risk for thunderstorms looks to be toward Saturday with a “rain buffer” time period of 12 hours on either side of Saturday. We should be able to narrow that window down more as we get closer.
Today’s video will have more on that plus the latest on those sunrises/sunsets I mentioned...
Be safe!
