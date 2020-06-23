TARC creates ‘Election Day Shuttle’ to give people free rides to Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For Marietta Terry, Tuesday’s ride on a TARC bus was special.
“Louisville needs a time for change and that’s now,” Terry said.
Terry has lived on 9th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard in West Louisville for 20 years. In those two decades, she said she’s seen her neighborhood fall behind. More recently, she’s seen a global pandemic that disproportionately affects African Americans, and a month’s worth of protests, reigniting the fight for racial equality. Terry told WAVE 3 News the recent events lit a fire in her to make sure he cast her vote.
But, Terry’s confined to a wheelchair, and had no way to get there. Until TARC stepped in to help.
On Tuesday, TARC created the Election Day shuttle - a bus dedicated to driving customers free of charge from TARC’s headquarters at 10th Street and Broadway to the Kentucky Exposition Center, Jefferson County’s long in-person polling location. The shuttle service began at 6 a.m., and took off every half hour, in an effort to bring more Louisvillians to the polls.
“I think it’s wonderful, because I had no idea to get to the convention center and I had no idea where it’s at,” Terry said.
Karen Mensah also rode the Election Day Shuttle. She has lived in Louisville’s East end for 30 years, but on Tuesday, had no polling location close to her home. So she took the bus to Broadway, and waited, sign in hand, for the shuttle to bring her to the Expo Center.
“It’s a very crucial time and something we all should do,” Mensah said.
WAVE 3 News talked to Laura Douglas, TARC’s acting Co-Executive Director, about the decision to extend service. Douglas said once she was made aware the Expo Center would be the county’s lone in-person polling location, she knew TARC had to provide extra transportation.
“Certainly in a time like this, providing a service like this is more important than ever,” Douglas said. “So we were more than happy to do it.”
The Election Day shuttle will run until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
