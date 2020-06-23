UofL releases fall semester plans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The University of Louisville finalized plans for the fall semester, which includes online classes and testing for students.
A document released by the UofL provost it states the semester will begin on Aug. 17.
The following schedule and class changes will be made:
- In-person classes will meet on campus through Wednesday, Nov. 25, at which point all classes will be online-only for the final week and through final exams, but dorms will remain open for students who wish to stay through Thanksgiving or return after.
- Units can offer up to 50% of their courses online, but over 50% of courses will be taught as hybrids with a high degree of in-person opportunities. The hybrid model enables the university to quickly switch to online-only if necessary.
- Students who wish to take a fully online schedule of courses may do so but not all courses will be available in an online only format.
- Fall Break will continue Oct. 5-6, as scheduled.
- Both the Fall 2020 and the previously postponed Spring 2020 commencement ceremonies will be held in December.
Move-in will be extended to multiple days with extended hours to increase distancing.
Members of the campus community must wear masks and practice social distancing.
UofL said flu shots will be highly recommended this year. The university will also make COVID-19 testing available to faculty, staff and students. Contact-tracing will also be performed.
UofL said the availability of hand sanitizer and disinfection kits for classrooms will be drastically increased, in addition to increased air flow and fresh outside air exchanges through buildings where possible.
