Woman crashes into mailboxes, pole, tree in Nelson County
Deputies were called to a report of a crash in the 2800 block of Louisville Road around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: WVUE)
By Sarah Jackson | June 23, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT - Updated June 23 at 8:49 AM

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman was seriously injured after her car crashed into mailboxes, a telephone pole and a tree, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a report of a crash in the 2800 block of Louisville Road around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, deputies found her vehicle crashed into four mailboxes and a telephone pole before it hit a tree.

The driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

