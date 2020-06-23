Woman crashes into mailboxes, pole, tree in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman was seriously injured after her car crashed into mailboxes, a telephone pole and a tree, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to a report of a crash in the 2800 block of Louisville Road around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived, deputies found her vehicle crashed into four mailboxes and a telephone pole before it hit a tree.
The driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
