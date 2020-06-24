American Red Cross to hold blood drive at KFC Yum Center

American Red Cross to hold blood drive at KFC Yum Center
The American Red Cross will be hosting another blood drive at the KFC Yum Center. (Source: WALB)
By Liz Adelberg | June 24, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 2:13 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross will be hosting another blood drive at the KFC Yum Center.

“The Stars, Stripes & Pints Blood Drive” will take place July 7-9 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time. They will provide donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus, and you will receive your results in 7 to 10 days.

Social distancing guidelines will be put in place.

Donors will receive a a Red Cross t-shirt and one free ticket to King’s Island or other Cedar Fair locations.

For more information on how to make an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.