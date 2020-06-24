American Red Cross to hold blood drive at KFC Yum Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross will be hosting another blood drive at the KFC Yum Center.
“The Stars, Stripes & Pints Blood Drive” will take place July 7-9 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time. They will provide donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus, and you will receive your results in 7 to 10 days.
Social distancing guidelines will be put in place.
Donors will receive a a Red Cross t-shirt and one free ticket to King’s Island or other Cedar Fair locations.
For more information on how to make an appointment, click here.
