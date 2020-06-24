Bond set at $10K in Henderson animal torture case

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of burning a dog alive in Henderson was arraigned in court Tuesday morning.
Bryan Matthews pleaded not guilty to Torture of dog/cat with serious physical injury and Arson 3rd Degree.
Both are Class D Felonies, and he could receive one to five years in prison for each charge.
His bond is set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is set for July 1 at 1:30 p.m.
The dog, Duke, was found burned in a bathroom at the county fairgrounds on June 7.
Police say surveillance and a confidential informant led to the arrest of Matthews over two weeks later.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.