Breonna Taylor’s completed autopsy report now in the hands of county attorney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s autopsy report is being held by the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office, the county coroner’s office confirmed.
Taylor was shot and killed in her home by LMPD officers serving a narcotics warrant in March.
The autopsy report, Jefferson Co. Coroner Barbara Weakley-Jones said, is complete. Jones explained the state’s medical examiner conducted the autopsy, and her office was responsible for signing off on the death certification.
Jones said all the information was sent over to the County Attorney Mike O’Connell at their request.
The autopsy, which would show the number of times Taylor was shot and other forensic information, has not been released to the public or Taylor’s attorneys. One of the attorneys representing Taylor’s family, Sam Aguiar, has filed a subpoena for the autopsy, demanding its release.
Aguiar later filed motions of contempt against the city for not disclosing the completed report.
WAVE 3 News has reached out to the County Attorney’s Office for comment and is awaiting their response.
