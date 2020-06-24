Ebony Magazine Panel Discussion on Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds calling for justice for Breonna Taylor in a discussion with Ebony Magazine.
The live discussion focused on all topics related to Taylor’s shooting death, and the Louisville Metro Police department’s investigation.
Ebony hosted the virtual panel discussion as part of a Juneteenth summit titled “Breonna Taylor: Say Her Name.”
“It would have been nice if our mayor had responded more precisely and quickly. He didn’t,” Reynolds said. “Often black communities are used, we elect democrats all the time and we elect whoever. And they show some loyalty. A lot of that is verbal and I think sometimes we get caught up in those things and we don’t push for the accountability we need.”
Family Attorney Lonita Baker joined Reynolds to discuss what happened in LMPD’s investigation and the city’s response.
Reverend Tim Findley with the Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center was also on the call.
