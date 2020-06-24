Film producer, wealthy heir, political donor Steve Bing dies

In the 1980s, Steve Bing dropped out of his father's alma mater, Stanford University, where the elder Bing had donated $50 million, for a career in Hollywood. He got early credits as a co-writer for the 1984 Chuck Norris Vietnam vet movie "Missing in Action" and its two sequels. He wrote an episode of the sitcom "Married… with Children" and in 1994 wrote and directed his own small film starring Judd Nelson, "Every Breath."