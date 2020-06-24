FORECAST: Scattered storms and heat return by the weekend

- SATURDAY-NEXT WEEK: A cold front will kick off a busier period of showers and thunderstorms at times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pleasant Wednesday night in progress with a mainly clear sky and cool, less humid air in place.
There may be a few patches of fog near rivers and lakes by morning, especially in Southern Kentucky.
Thursday will be another picture-perfect day with partly sunny skies, low humidity for this time of year, and highs in the mid-80s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy once again with lows in the mid to upper 60s, slightly warmer than previous nights.
You’ll notice an increase in humidity on Friday with highs inching up toward 90 degrees. Right now the storm chance looks very low, so our rain chance has been lowered to 10% for Friday afternoon.
Temperatures rise to near 90 as we head into the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday through the beginning of next week.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.