GCCS outlines 3 plans for learning this upcoming school year

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Greater Clark County Schools is making changes for the upcoming school year to prepare for a possible second wave of COVID-19.
Students will start school on July 29 and have the choice to either attend in person or choose between two online schooling options.
In one online option, called mySchool Online, students “will receive daily virtual interactions and lessons with teachers during the regularly scheduled school day.”
The other option, the Virtual Academy, allows students to have a flexible schedule. According to the district, year-long schooling is a requirement for the virtual academy and students who attend the virtual academy will not be able to participate in extracurricular activities.
