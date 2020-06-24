Governor Beshear praises groundbreaking international partnership with Kentucky AgriTech company

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear appeared alongside officials from the Netherlands in an online webinar Wednesday where the announcement was made of a groundbreaking partnership with a Kentucky business.
In celebratory fashion, representatives from the Netherlands toasted to a new partnership with the Kentucky Company, AppHarvest.
The partnership will help further the agriculture technology advancements at their 60-acre greenhouse in Morehead, Kentucky.
AppHarvest said it’s the largest greenhouse in the country and it’s working to secure the food chain in the state, as well as across the entire Eastern Seaboard.
Wednesday’s agreement with public and private entities in Netherlands marks a huge step for AppHarvest Founder Jonathan Webb, whose passion for the project is unmatched. “I went to public schools in Kentucky. The reason this is so important to me,” Webb said, fighting back tears, “we must inspire the next generation in Kentucky to stay here and build the next great companies.”
Governor Beshear said this will be a huge move for agriculture in Kentucky. “Let’s be clear about how exciting this opportunity is,” said Beshear. “It has the potential to build a $10 billion industry, and I want at least nine and a half of that here in Kentucky, but we’ll work on that.”
Governor Andy Beshear has said he wants to make Kentucky a worldwide Agri-tech epicenter.
Jonathan Webb said the success will depend on everybody from high school students to manufacturing and technology companies.
