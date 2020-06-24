Hogan’s Fountain vandalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vandals have struck a Louisville landmark.
Hogan’s Fountain was vandalized with red spray paint sometime overnight on Tuesday. Crews were on the scene Wednesday morning to clean up the damage.
Someone threw white paint on Hogan’s Fountain overnight Tuesday, and used red spray paint to write “Defund Fischer” and hateful comments about the police. Crews were on the scene Wednesday morning to clean up the damage.
The fountain is about a mile and a half from where the Castleman statue stood, before it was removed June 8.
Prior to the removal, that statue was vandalized several times, because of Castlman’s ties to the confederacy.
