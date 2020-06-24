Holcomb announces Indiana COVID-19 rental relief program

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - Renters affected by the COVID-10 outbreak are getting relief in Indiana. The state is extending its eviction and foreclosure holds until August.
Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb also announced a fund that will bring $25 million to help renters affected by the pandemic. That money will be split between 12,000 Indiana households. Families can receive up to $500 in assistance for four months for a total of $2,000.
”This program will help support Indiana renters, improve our state’s housing stability and help prevent eviction,” Holcomb said.
All counties in WAVE Country are eligible. However, there are specific conditions that have to be met to get assistance. To be eligible, the following criteria must be met:
- Renters must have lost their job or part of their income due to COVID-19
- Current household income, including unemployment, is less than the household income on March 6
- Renters have not received rental assistance from another source
Apply online by clicking here starting Monday, July 13.
