Kentucky secretary of state reflects on primary, discusses fall election vision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky primary is now over. After results come in, focus will shift to the general election in November.
But will the experience be the same as what Kentuckians saw in June? Secretary of State Michael Adams, R-Ky., said there likely will be changes in the fall.
He said he was happy with what he saw Tuesday.
"We're a leader now for other states to watch," Adams said.
As all eyes were on Kentucky, polling for the most part went smoothly throughout the day in Jefferson County, outside of the moments polls initially closed around 6 p.m. Voters were temporarily locked out of the Kentucky Expo Center, but then let in a few minutes later.
"I want to thank the governor," Adams said. "I also want to thank the Democratic Party and the Kentucky NAACP. They, with me, pushed back on this myth of voter suppression. We had a free and a fair election. That's what the governor and I insisted on. We took a lot of steps to make that happen. It took a lot of leadership, but these out-of-state narratives about voter suppression were just plainly false."
Adams on Wednesday called on Hillary Clinton to apologize for making similar claims ahead of the primary.
As for what the November general election holds, Adams said he hopes for an election without as many restrictions.
“The November election is four and half months away,” he said. “If you’d have asked me four and a half months ago, what’s the June Primary look like? I’d say, why is there a primary in June?”
Adams said widespread absentee voting will not be allowed in November, unless a new law is created or if the commonwealth is still in a state of emergency.
“I want to be focused on public health; I know the governor will, too,” Adams said. “I want to have as traditional an election as possible.”
Full results are expected in Jefferson County on June 30.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.