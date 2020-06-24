Kentucky’s outline for safe at school guidelines released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some Kentucky students left school and their classmates abruptly when COVID-19 hit towards the end of last school year. A few days into summer and there are already plans on how students can return safely to their school desks.
Many adults by now are familiar with the phrase “Healthy at Work,” from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s plan to the community back to work safely. Now, it’s time for students get listen up students with the Kentucky Department of Public Health and Department of Education’s Healthy at school, outline.
In addition to picking their first day of school outfits, students should also grab a mask to match. The outline said masks are required when students are moving around or if they’re within 6 feet of each other and masks will not be required on children below first grade.
The education department says schools need to plan for different ways of serving food. Whether it’s using more than one location, “grab and go” meals, staggered times or a mix of methods, extra staff and longer cleaning times. All schools will also need a written food safety plan.
If parents choose not to send their child to school, school attendance rules still apply and districts can consider remote learning.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.