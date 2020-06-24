Man injured in South Louisville shooting

A man was found by LMPD officers after being shot Wednesday in the 3200 block of Bohannon Avenue. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | June 24, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 10:38 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities say a South Louisville shooting victim is being treated at University Hospital.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a man was found by officers after being shot around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Bohannon Avenue.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and he was transported for treatment via Louisville EMS.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call (502) 574-LMPD to leave an anonymous tip.

