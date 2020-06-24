Marion County man accused of distributing child sexual abuse material

LEBANON, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing several charges after investigators said he distributed and possessed child sexual abuse material online, according to Kentucky State Police.
Benjamin Buckland, 31, was taken into custody on June 23 following an undercover investigation conducted by Internet Crimes Against Children. According to Kentucky State Police, Buckland allegedly distributed and possessed prepubescent child sexual abuse material.
Investigators seized equipment from his home.
Buckland was booked into the Marion County Detention Center and charged with eight counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, six counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, three counts of sodomy and one count of promoting sexual act by a minor under 16 years old.
