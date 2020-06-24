More younger adults testing positive for the coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As much of the country is moving forward to reopening the economy, a growing number of states are finding that the coronavirus is impacting a younger portion of the population.
People tracking the coronavirus are finding that it now has a stronger foothold on younger people across the country.
“We’re seeing a spike in the number of cases in the 18 to 35-year-old’s,” Dr. Jon Klein from UofL said.
Dr. Klein says there are a few reasons why. He says there’s been a decline in cases in people 50 and older.
“They’ve absorbed the lessons about social distancing, they have a well-developed sense of preservation,” Dr. Klein said. “They are masking more, restricting their encounters with people outside their family.”
Dr. Klein says the reason for the jump in cases in the younger population is that 18 to 35-year-old’s may be back to work, out more, not social distancing, and some not wearing masks. Their mindset may be different about the virus.
“The disease is milder in that age group and mortality rates are lower yet, there are mortalities in that age groups,” Dr. Klein said.
Younger people may not be impacted as severely but, they need to remember that they can impact who others who may not be able to fight off the virus as easily.
Dr. Klein says there is a big lesson people can take away.
“Let’s step away from the idea that this comes in waves,” Dr. Klein said. “This is a forest fire that wherever it finds fuel, it will burn. Right now, it’s finding ready fuel because of a decrease in non-pharmacologic measures in young people. But, it will break out and it will begin to affect the older population again unless we begin to restrain some of our activity.”
