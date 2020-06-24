Public golf course hit with costly vandalism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search is on for those involved in driving a car across part of the Sun Valley Golf Course causing thousands of dollars in damages.
The car believed used in the vandalism was wrecked and abandoned at the golf course. A course manager said the owner of the car has been questioned.
Deep tire marks were left behind after someone drove across two tees, one fairway and three greens. Course managers believe it happened between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.
“The courses again have been open throughout this whole coronavirus pandemic,” Jon Reiter, Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation spokesman said. “We’ve seen some good numbers. But we’re coming up on the Fourth of July weekend when play is basically at its peak. And this has done considerable damage to the 10th and 11th holes of this golf course. It’s just a shame.”
Reiter said the damage will not be easily erased and repairs could cost $25,000.
“You can’t just go out there and throw out seed and expect things to get back to normal again,” Reiter said. “It’s really unfortunate.”
Anyone with information about those involved can call the Louisville Metro police tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
