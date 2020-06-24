Sheriff: 6-year-old boy dies from apparent bathtub drowning

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A six-year-old boy is dead after an apparent bathtub drowning in Laurel County.
It happened Tuesday night at a house off KY-1006 just south of London.
Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said the mother found the child in the bathtub and called 911.
The Laurel County coroner’s office pronounced the boy dead at the scene.
We’re told police believe the drowning is accidental.
The boy’s body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
