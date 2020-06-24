Smith and Elliott will return for UofL baseball in 2021

Smith has played the last two years at UofL after transferring from Parkland College. The Champaign, Ill., native has a 9-1 record with the Cardinals in 22 career appearances. Smith was 6-1 during the 2019 season, during which he recorded the two longest postseason appearances in Louisville history with 8.1 innings in a NCAA Regional elimination game against Illinois State and again at the College World Series versus Vanderbilt.