Spring Valley Funeral Home to restore Louisville’s Greenwood Cemetery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More community members are joining in on efforts to revamp Louisville’s historic Greenwood Cemetery. The site in Chickasaw is the final resting place for generations of African American veterans stretching back to the Civil War.
Anthony Oxendine with Spring Valley Funeral Home is funding his own clean-up mission of the cemetery for the rest of the year. He and his staff are working to restore the entire 18-acre site.
“This is just showing how the West End is coming together,” Oxendine explained to WAVE 3 News, “and we are all united as one together. No matter what color of skin we have, we are all the same in God’s eyes, and we are going to help this community out.”
Oxendine serves many West End families and was inspired to help after seeing people turn up to clean Greenwood Cemetery on Father’s Day.
Contact Spring Valley Funeral Home if you would like to volunteer in the restoration of the site.
