StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

Another cold front is passing through Kentucky today, but moisture is way limited. Having said that, a few cumulus clouds could gain enough height for a shower. Better chance south.
It will turn cool tonight with some river fog.
Thursday looks nice with just a few cumulus clouds in the afternoon. Even Friday won’t be too bad but it will be more humid and warmer. Friday evening and Saturday morning look to feature are best chances at some pretty sunset/sunrises thanks to that dust rolling through.
Once we move into the weekend, the focus on the front that will drop in from the north. The front will likely allow a few waves of thunderstorms to track along it as early as Saturday night but more likely Sunday through about Wednesday of next week. As the front tilts, some stronger complexes of thunderstorms may develop and roll down in a NW to SE fashion. Just too early to pinpoint that setup.
The video will cover it all.
See you guys later in July!
Be Safe!
