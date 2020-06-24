Thursday Breonna Taylor march in Frankfort to be attended by MC Lyte, Bun B and Common

June 5, 2020 would have been the 27th birthday of Breonna Taylor. (Source: Vincent Bradford, WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | June 24, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 11:00 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s mother and Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing the Taylor family, are holding a Thursday march in Frankfort.

A rally is being held in Frankfort on June 25 in the name of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by LMPD officers in March.
People attending include U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker, hip-hop artists MC Lyte, Bun B and Common, and Houston Texans receiver Kenny Stills.

They’re calling for Attorney General Daniel Cameron to charge the three officers who fired their weapons and killed Taylor in March while serving a warrant at her apartment after her boyfriend shot an officer as they broke in, saying he believed they were criminal intruders.

The rally starts at 11 a.m. and there will be buses leaving tomorrow morning from the YMCA on West Broadway. To sign up to ride to the rally, click here.

