Two teen boys shot in Smoketown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a double shooting in Smoketown involving two teenagers.
The report came in around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from the 600 block of Caldwell Street, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. On scene, police found two teen boys, ages 13 and 14, who had been shot.
They were transported to University Hospital for treatment via Louisville EMS. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
There are no suspects.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.
