‘You’re a monster’ - PRP shooting victim’s mother has message for person who pulled the trigger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning, Terrie Dunn sat outside her back door, smoking a cigarette and looking at the abandoned buckets of chalk and unfinished drawings on the concrete.
As she did, she reflected on the previous 12 hours of her life.
“They just come out of nowhere, and you look at it now, and it’s just a chaotic scene,” Dunn said.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dunn said someone approached her apartment complex at the corner of Bayshore Court and Feyhurst Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park and fired several gunshots, while several families and small children were gathered outside.
Amid the chaos, Dunn’s 18-year-old daughter Ebony Dunn was shot twice.
A six-year-old girl also was shot and injured.
“(Ebony) just said, ‘Mom it’s burning,' and so we just started taking off her clothes,” Dunn said. “And blood was everywhere. So I just grabbed everything I had and put pressure on her.”
Dunn stepped into action and stopped the bleeding until medical personnel arrived.
Her neighbor, Stephanie Brown, gathered her grandchildren and brought them to safety. On Wednesday, she told WAVE 3 News she was worried the shooter might return to their neighborhood.
“It makes you a little nervous, you know, because we don’t know if they might come back or what,” Brown said. “And you know, I’ve got 13 grandbabies, so I have to be cautious. And she has grandbabies. And kids were out here during this.”
As Dunn continued to process what happened on Tuesday, she told WAVE 3 News she can’t help but think about how lucky her family is.
She said her daughter had just graduated from Pleasure Ridge Park High School with a 3.9 GPA and is scheduled to attend Western Kentucky University in the fall.
“So close to home,” Dunn said. “I see it all the time, you know, balance it all the time, but never knew it would be close to my home. Some people lose their kids, by the grace of God my daughter was still able to be able to fulfill her dreams. Go on to Western Kentucky, college, she started a job.”
Dunn said she’s also thinking about whoever pulled the trigger.
“And for you to just come firing, shooting out in broad daylight with kids here, you’re a monster,” Dunn said. “And trust and believe me, you are a monster. You know? And I hope they get you, whoever you are, I really do. I hope they get you.”
Dunn told WAVE 3 News her daughter is at home recovering.
