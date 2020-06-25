Card land top junior college recruit El Ellis

(WAVE) - El Ellis is one of the top junior college players in the nation and the Tallahassee Community College star says he wants to play for Chris Mack at UofL.
The 6′3″ combo guard verbally committed to the Cards on Wednesday.
“The relationship I built with Coach Mack and Coach Dino (Guadio), that was very important,” Ellis said. “It being an ACC program, it’s a blue blood school. They compete for national championships and then I’ll have the opportunity to play right away, so that was a big reason why.”
Ellis averaged 14.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds as a freshman last season. The Durham, North Carolina, native is close friends with fellow Cards commit Bobby Pettiford.
“He’s from Durham, so we’re really close,” Ellis said. “He’s a big reason why I came. Me and him being able to play together, that would be big.”
Ellis is coached at T.C.C. by Louisville native and St. Xavier High School graduate Zach Settembre.
“The thing that stands most about El is his competitiveness,” Settembre said. He’s got a big chip on his shoulder. When he walks in the gym, he wants you to know he’s gonna outwork you. Willing to work as hard or harder than anybody. A guy that certainly is comfortable being uncomfortable. Okay with being coached hard. Willing to listen, willing to be told he’s not right all the time. And I think the best players understand that they always have to be improve.”
Ellis says UofL fans can expect a point guard who do a little of everything.
“I think the most important thing I do is I make plays,” Ellis said. I mean I get myself shots, I get my teammates shots, I can defend pretty well and I’m a leader really. That’s important going into a program, you’ve got to have a leader, so I think that’s why Louisville is high on me.”
Ellis picked UofL over Connecticut, North Carolina Central, Oregon and Texas Tech.
