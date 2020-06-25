COVID-19 Update: New guidance announced for Kentucky’s assisted-living facilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Health and Family Services Secretary, Eric Friedlander, announced Thursday that the state will resume visitation at assisted-living and personal-care homes, group activities (10 or fewer) in facilities, communal dining and off-site appointments.
“Kentuckians have patiently awaited since March 6 for the opportunity to see loved ones in long-term care facilities again – in person,” he said. “We are pleased to say that plans are in place to ease back into certain activities.”
Friedlander added that resuming visitation and certain other activities will proceed without taking an eye off the threat that remains with COVID-19. Also, starting July 15, visitation will resume in nursing homes and in Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF-IIDs).
Also Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 280 new cases of the coronavirus, and eight more deaths. There have now been a total of 14,617 cases across the state, and 546 Kentuckians have died from the virus that has killed more than 120,000 Americans and nearly 500,000 people around the world.
As of Thursday, there have been at least 375,636 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,719 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.